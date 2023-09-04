LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman on a moped died after she was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a pickup truck late Sunday night in Louisville's Southside neighborhood.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, on Cambridge Drive, just off of Southside Drive.
Police believe a red pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Cambridge Drive when it was involved in a head-on collision with a moped traveling in the opposite direction.
The impact caused the moped to leave the roadway and land in a grassy area.
The driver of the pickup truck failed to stop or render aid, according to police, continuing westbound on Cambridge Drive.
The driver of the moped, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. She has since been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 70-year-old Deborah Richardson.
Anyone who has any information on the crash or the identity of the pickup truck driver can call LMPD's anonymous tipline at (502)574-LMPD(5673) or you can use the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.