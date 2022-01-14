LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky middle and high school students will have the opportunity to learn more about the legacy and impact of Muhammad Ali.
A new 86-page curriculum has been created to pair with the "City of Ali" documentary released last year.
The curriculum includes lesson plans with writing and discussion prompts, with learning targets geared toward Kentucky Academic Standards.
The Muhammad Ali Center said the curriculum will extend Ali's legacy through classroom learning and inspire students to transport greatness into their own homes and communities.
