LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baby hippo Fritz and his sister, Fiona, shared a cute moment recently at the Cincinnati Zoo.
The zoo shared a video to social media showing Fritz going nose-to-nose with his big sister as his mother, Bibi, looked on. You can see them checking each other out.
"The next step of introductions has begun," the zoo posted. "Fritz and Fiona are now able to see and sniff each other from neighboring spaces in the indoor habitat for short periods with keepers (and Bibi) supervising! So far, they have seen positive interactions between the siblings and model maternal behavior from Bibi! We’ll keep you updated on their progress."
Fritz and his mother are being kept in a separate space from Fiona, but zoo officials said they've seen positive interactions between the siblings and they will eventually be together in the same exhibit.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.