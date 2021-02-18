LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is celebrating the birth of a new resident.
The zoo said it recently welcomed baby Joey, a newborn wallaby. In a Twitter post on Thursday afternoon, the zoo said that both Joey and his mom are doing well.
Recently, the Zoo welcomed a new wallaby joey! Mom & little one are both doing very well. Our joey is getting very curious about the people that give mom treats every day. We’ve not yet determined the sex of the tiny marsupial. What do you think it is? pic.twitter.com/nqa21Uz6py— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) February 18, 2021
"Our joey is getting very curious about the people that give mom treats every day," the zoo posted. "We've not yet determined the sex of the tiny marsupial. What do you think it is?"
Welcome to the world, Joey!
