LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Dainty Fest is in full swing this weekend, offering up some different ways to celebrate the annual competition.
Organizers of the Dainty Fest are adding more elements to a long-beloved tradition, unveiling the Dainty Museum and incorporating new competitions and events to the three-day festival.
"It's a privilege an honor, and our duty to carry on the traditions of the Dainty contest," said Schnitzelburg Area Community Council President Jennifer Chappell. "We still have bologna, we still give a basket of lemons we give to the loser. But we also feel like it's our our job and again, our privilege, to expand the Dainty from what we know."
New events like the bologna eating contest are an addition of pure fun to the celebration. Meanwhile, the museum pays homage to the long tradition of the Schnitzelburg street game.
"This history is amazing. I had no idea they would do all of this so it looks really awesome," said Mike Cook, the 2021 Dainty champion.
The museum is located in the newly repurposed landmark of Dainty Fest, Hauck's Corner.
Hauck's Corner restaurant and bar opened to the public for the first time Sunday. The space was formerly Hauck's Handy store, which was run by the founder of Dainty Fest, George Hauck.
"It's amazing," said Cook. "They've done a really awesome job. The back, the front, the whole thing is really nice. It's like a beacon for Germantown."
For now, it'll only be open during Dainty Fest with plans to officially open later in August. But owners are glad to see the public already embracing the business.
"We're just really grateful that so many people have showed up," said co-owner Jeff Walschon. "You know, the object was to honor a legacy and in doing so I think we might be creating our own so that's really exciting."
Cook and others are excited about the changes introduced this year, and what they can bring to the Dainty Fest long-term.
"I think it'll be a good amalgamation of old and new," said Cook.
Organizers plan to keep up the momentum, making plans for the 53rd Dainty Fest.
"We've already got so many people that are the festival organizers that have said 'I've got this great idea for next year,'" said Chappell. "So we're always going to take it bigger and better and we're excited about that."
The Dainty Fest will wrap up with the Dainty Contest on Monday. The competition will start at 5 p.m.
