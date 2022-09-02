LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Daniel Boone National Forest will not issue ginseng harvesting permits during this year's harvesting season.
The Forest has suspended its ginseng permit program for the past six years to allow wild ginseng populations the time to regenerate.
The orchid permit program has also been suspended.
People can still apply for permits to harvest other plants, like black cohosh, yellowroot and goldenseal. But, the permits may only allow harvesting using specific methods, in certain areas or during specific time periods.
Anyone who harvests on federal land without a permit can face hefty fines and legal action.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.