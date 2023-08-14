LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 744,000 people enrolled in Indiana Medicaid have been exposed in a data breach.
Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Friday that software used by a contractor had a security breach, thus exposing personal information of Hoosier Medicaid members. According to a news release, the names, addresses, case numbers and Medicaid numbers of people were exposed.
The data breach occurred in the MOVIEit application used by Maximus Health Services. Social Security numbers of four additional Medicaid members were impacted, according to a news release.
Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said the breach happened in late May, and then Maximum alerted the state organization.
According to a news release, people affected in Indiana are members of Medicaid who had received a communication from Maximus regarding the selection of a managed care entity. Maximus is contacting all Medicaid members affected.
People with questions can call 1-833-919-4749.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.