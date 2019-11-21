LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New data shows hate crimes in Indiana are on the rise.
The Anti-Defamation League said the state reported 111 hate crimes in 2018 and 55 in 2017.
The group said it's not clear exactly how many hate crimes happen each yer, because it's not required to report them to the FBI.
Some Indiana cities that reported the crimes in 2018 did not report them in 2017.
The Anti-Defamation League said this rise points to the need for a better hate crimes law in Indiana.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.