RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) — The daughter of a former Kentucky lawmaker was killed and he was injured in a shooting during an invasion Tuesday in Richmond, Ky.
Kentucky State Police confirm that officers were called to a home on Willis Branch Road about 4:30 a.m.
Police said several people were asleep at the home when someone or possibly a group of people entered the home and fired shots. One of the homeowners pulled out a gun and returned fire and was hit by a gunshot. He was taken to University of Kentucky Hospital, where he was treated and released.
A woman who lived part-time at the home was killed.
Former state Rep. C. Wesley Morgan owns the home, according to the Madison County property valuation administrator’s office.
Morgan told the Lexington Herald Leader that his daughter, Jordan Morgan, was killed. Police said the woman who died was related to the homeowner but did not release her name.
Police say the armed suspect left the home after the shooting, and no arrests have been made.
Detectives were still in the “very early stages, preliminary stages of the investigation,” Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy said.
Sgt. Purdy is asking anyone that saw or witnessed anything unusual in the area between 4:00 and 4:30 a.m. to call KSP at (859) 623-2404.
Morgan served one term as a state representative for Richmond and Berea in Madison County.
Copyright 2022. WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.