LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A room with a view is what any good paying customer wants out of a hotel.
"We're a place for locals and tourists alike," Hunter Kissel with 21C Hotel said.
Louisville's eclectic option for an overnight stay is in no shortage of things to look at, but there's one view you might not realize you have until the crack of dawn.
"The view was a little bit different in the morning than I realized it was when I went to bed that night," said employee of the hotel, Katie Blevins.
New employees are usually at the bottom of the totem pole, but not here. Katie Blevins got a nice room for the night when she was new.
"Getting ready, I actually used the vanity mirror from the bathroom and brought it out here (on the window sill), so that I could do make up out here in the natural light, and I opened up the curtain, and there was David," explained Blevins.
All of David.
"In all of his peachy glory," Blevins added.
Sun's out, buns out.
"It's definitely one of our biggest assets," said Kissel. "When we installed it, we knew what we were getting into, a little cheekiness."
The replica of a Michelangelo creation in Italy allows teenagers and teenagers at heart to take their strategically placed selfies.
"Literally every time I go outside," said Kissel. "Going from behind and getting that straight up angle. You'll get someone who is posing with it."
An actor you might recognize from the movie, "Mean Girls" specifically requested one of the suites.
"He actually recreated the piece," explained Blevins.
The hotel didn't exactly advertise David's junk in the trunk, guests just got an eyeful when they stayed there. Then 21C decided, why not embrace it?
"Contemporary art is fun sometimes," Kissel explained.
Ads that show up in our feeds are all about what should be called the "full moon suite."
"We don't mind being the butt of a joke," Kissel said with a smile.
For as long as the statue stands at 7th and Main, that's the way it will be, because David Got Back.
Right now, the corner suite will cost you around $230, but prices vary depending on the day.
