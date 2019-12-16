LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been nearly five months since the roof collapsed on top of one of the businesses in a St. Matthew's strip mall.
The Galleria of St. Matthews was home to Del Frisco's, Pretty Paws, Nail Therapy Studio, Maui Whitening Louisville, Havanna Rumba, Warm Reflexology, Half-Peach Bakery, Charim Korean Restaurant and Vacation Experts. However, they've all been closed since the building was condemned in July.
And the hole has significantly grown since the initial collapse because of rotten wood. Officials determined the rotting was caused by chemicals in a fire retardant coating on the trusses that led to the ultimate collapse.
"I feel bad for the people who want to go to those stores, and I feel bad for the store owners who are sitting at home watching soap operas instead of doing business," St. Matthews Mayor Rick Tonini said.
Del Frisco's, a popular steakhouse in St. Matthews, has a positive outlook on what can happen. Owners said they plan to reopen in the same location soon.
A "For Sale" sign sits in front of the strip mall, and the owner has a price tag of $2.95 million.
There have been no official bites so far, and Tonini thinks it could be because of a difference in value.
"Some people think they can just take the roof off and put a new roof on the whole roof structure," he said. "Other people think you just have to tear the whole thing down."
But, according to his real estate agent, the owner wants to sell the property to an investor who plans to keep the same businesses intact.
Del Frisco's owners said that they're among a group of other businesses under the same (broken) roof who are considering purchasing the property together.
They said if all goes to plan, the beloved steakhouse could reopen before Derby.
