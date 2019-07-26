ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WDRB) -- A roof collapse at a St. Matthews strip mall forced the city to shut down several businesses and restaurants Friday afternoon.
Inspectors posted signs saying "Warning Dangerous Structure" on doors to businesses in the building on Oechsli Avenue. A fence is up around the building that is home to Havana Rumba, Del Frisco's, Half Peace Cafe and Charim Korean restaurant. Nail Therapy, Warm Reflexology, a travel agency, a teeth whitening office and a pet grooming business are also closed.
Per St. Matthews Mayor: Row of St. Matthews businesses, including Havana Rumba and Del Frisco’s, are closed after partial roof collapse. “This is horrible!” an employee says as she finds out. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/jcLcJTlt4Y— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) July 26, 2019
St. Matthews Mayor Rick Tonini said part of the roof collapsed at the Gallerias of St. Matthews. He said the decision was made to close the businesses because "human life it too precious to risk occupancy."
"This is horrible," said one employee who arrived to see the signs.
A tearful business owner said it's surreal to the their livelihood vanish in the course of an afternoon. All the businesses are closed until further notice.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.