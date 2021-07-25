LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in Scott County have a new deputy with the goal of collecting some major cash.
At the end June, Scott County debuted 'Deputy Donut'.
The cement pig posted outside the Scott County Sheriff Department was painted by a former inmate to resemble the department's traditional uniform.
"People call police officers pigs, and also everybody says police officers eat donuts all the time, so we wanted to take those negative connotations and we wanted to turn them into something positive," said Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin. "We wanted to come up with something unique to be able to help the children's home, The Refuge," said Goodin. "Something nobody has done before."
The Refuge is a charity working to build a home to offer a safe space for displaced, abused and neglected children in Austin, Indiana.
"Whenever our officers go out at night, at 2-3 o'clock in the morning, and we have to remove children through the department of child services, they will have a bed that will be reserved for them," said Goodin.
Next to the pig, is a donation box.
The idea is simple, take a picture with the pig and drop a donation in the box.
"Is there anything more positive that anybody can think of than raising money for children in need? Every single penny of that money goes straight to the kids. It's all about the kids," said Goodin.
The statue is complete with it's own white picket fence and brick foundation.
Chris Lombardi lives nearby and says she first saw the pig Wednesday night while driving home.
"My friend that was driving she was laughing so hard. I had to take three takes at it like 'What?' Then when I saw it said Deputy Donut, it's pretty funny," said Lombardi. "I was like 'Oh my gosh! Deputy Donut, really? Okay.' I like the pig though."
"Our officers said they'll be glad to be called a pig all day as long as they're dropping a dollar in the box while they do it," said Goodin.
The department says dozens of people have already stopped to take a picture with the deputy, some even traveling in from other counties to see the pig.
"One of our other officers said we ought to put a couple little pigs down on the side of him and call them donut holes," said Goodin. "Deputy Donut holes."
In less than a month, the pig has already raised thousands to help support the $640,000 construction plan for The Refuge facility in Austin.
Deputy Donut is making people smile right now, but Goodin says he likely won't be with the department for more than a few weeks.
"We're gonna keep him here as long as he keeps busy, we don't want him loafing on the job," joked Goodin.
After the pig retires, Deputy Donut will be set to The Refuge to potentially be used as a mascot for the children's center.
"We're very proud of him, he's done very well for our agency."
Goodin says they haven't set a goal on how much they want to raise with Deputy Donut.
