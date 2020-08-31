LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In another big change to Kentucky Derby week, the Garland of Roses and Lillies will not be made at Kroger this year.
Normally, the garland is sewn together at the grocery store with the public able to watch the process. But due to COVID-19, floral designers are changing venues.
This year, both garlands will be made at Churchill Downs. The public can still watch the process happen live on Churchill Downs' website.
Kroger master floral designers will begin creating the Garland of Lillies at 3 p.m. Thursday and the famous Kentucky Derby Garland of Roses at 2 p.m. Friday.
