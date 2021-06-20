LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Things are now nearly back to normal at the Louisville Zoo, which announced June 15 it is operating at full capacity.
Zoo members and guests can buy tickets in advance online or at admission windows on the day of their visits. Reservations are no longer required for members.
With Kentucky lifting most of its mask mandates on June 11, the zoo said in a news release it "is encouraging guests to follow the mask guidelines from the CDC and Governor [Andy] Beshear in accordance with their personal health and vaccination status."
More areas of the zoo are also opening up, including the HerpAquarium and the Islands Pavilion, playgrounds and carousel. Camel rides have started up again, too. The Splash Park is also now open.
Last week, the zoo averaged about 3,500 people per day. The zoo was budgeted $5,279,1000 and through donations and its Wild Lights display received $1,916,632 for a total appropriation of the year close to $7.2 million.
"I just had my council budget presentation and I told them that we should finish this year with a surplus," said zoo director John Walczak.
"The Zoo hopes to announce more information about other attractions, such as the Boma Petting Zoo, Wallaroo Walkabout, and daily animal demonstrations in the next several weeks," officials said in the news release.
"We know how much people enjoy the sea lion presentations and elephant conversations - we are growing those. They are not turnkey right now but you'll see those become more and more plentiful throughout the summer," said Walczak.
The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (visitors can stay until 6 p.m.) until Sept. 19. For more information, click here to visit the zoo's official website.
To celebrate Father's Day, all dads get in for free.
