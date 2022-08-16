LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer plans to bring more than 200 new multi-family apartments to southern Indiana.
Denton Floyd Real Estate Group wants to build a 206-unit apartment community called Forest Edge on Depot Street in Charlestown.
The "garden-style apartment community" would have a clubhouse, a heated outdoor pool, a 24-hour fitness center and more, including fire pits and grilling stations, a playground, a bicycle repair station, storage, a pet park and a pet spa.
There will be three layouts for the units: 57 one-bedroom units around 817 square feet each, 97 two-bedroom units around 1,256 square feet each and 52 three-bedroom units around 1,522 square feet each.
In a news release, a spokesperson for the city said the proposed site of the apartments has been a train depot, a lumberyard and other retail establishments in the past.
"It's exciting to see this site transform from abandoned warehouses to beautiful apartments that will offer the quality of amenities that many people are seeking as they chose Charlestown for their new home," Mayor Treva Hodges said.
City officials said the project would go hand-in-hand with its Madison Street improvement "to strengthen the connectivity from Forest Edge to Main Street," which is a block away from the proposed Forest Edge development. Enhancements would include widening the roadway and adding sidewalks, according to a news release.
Main Street is already undergoing sidewalk reconstruction from Madison to Main Cross Streets.
Construction on the apartment community is set to start in February 2023, with leasing starting in February 2024. Construction is expected to be finished in January 2025.
