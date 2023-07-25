LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Motown superstar Diana Ross is coming to the The Louisville Palace Theatre this fall.
Ross, former leader of The Supremes and one of the most successful recording artists of all time, will come to town on Saturday, Sept. 16.
In the decades since the 1960s, when her 12 No. 1 singles were rivaled only by The Beatles, she has churned out hits such as "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough"; "Upside Down"; and duets with Marvin Gaye, Lionel Ritchie and Michael Jackson.
The international achievements of "Miss Ross" were acknowledged by the Kennedy Center Honors in 2007, and the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences recognized her with its highest honor, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. In 2016, Ross received the most prestigious award given to a U.S. civilian, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Presale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 27. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.
