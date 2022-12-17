LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died.
Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital.
Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with over 30 years of service. He also flew the traffic helicopter as he reported on traffic for 97WAVE radio.
Tong reported on traffic conditions in the mornings and afternoons. He also covered the 1974 tornadoes.
A visitation will be held at Highlands Funeral Home on Thursday at 11 a.m. A service will be held Friday at noon, followed by a precession to Resthaven on Bardstown Road.
