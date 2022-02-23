LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kewpie, the dwarf snub-nosed opossum, was born 18 months ago in Kentucky with genetic defects.
He can't survive in the wild because one back leg is shorter than the other and he has scoliosis in his spine. Kewpie has lived at the Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London, Kentucky, since he was a baby.
Since Kewpie was likely to develop more health problems as he got older, the Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center reached out to Walkin' Pets to see if they could help him out. It was able to build a wheelchair specifically for Kewpie to help him get the support he needed to stand up and walk on his own.
This was the first wheelchair that Walkin' Pets has built for an opossum. Kewpie can now explore on his own and build up strength in his legs.
“Kewpie is still learning how his new wheels work for him." Tonya Poindexter, founder of the Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center, said in a news release. "He seems to be figuring out it’s easier than dragging himself across the floor, and he’s a ‘Mr. Independent’ so holding him and carrying him is alright to him a little, but he likes to go on his own adventures. He still has a lot to figure out about his new transportation, but he seems to already be getting the hang of it. He knows that he can get to places much faster and without as much effort.”
