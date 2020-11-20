LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you tie the knot, everything is supposed to be perfect for the bride — especially the wedding dress.
So a Louisville newlywed wasn't afraid to speak up when her gown showed up in the mail looking nothing like the picture.
But it turns out the mix-up was on her end: She put it on inside-out.
Ariahna Aubrey is a paramedic. Will Aubrey is a nurse. She gets patients to the hospital. He is often the helping hand that saves their lives.
One day a few years back, Ariahna and Will's paths crossed in the ER at U of L Hospital in the strangest of ways.
"We met in a pile of poop," she said. "So you never know where love might take you."
The pair was assisting a patient who was having a tough time.
"We left the room, and he said, 'You wanna go out for drinks?'" Ariahna said. "And I said, 'Yes. It's been a rough day.'"
Those drinks led to the courthouse, where the lovebirds made it official.
"We opted to go ahead and get married," Ariahna said. "And then on our five-year anniversary, we were hoping to have that celebration with our family and our friends."
Five years goes by fast when you're in love. Ariahna is slowing trying to get things checked off the list for the wedding reception scheduled in a little under two years.
"One thing a month," she said.
When it came time to get that wedding gown, 2020 got in the way.
"I don't really want to order online," Ariahna said. "I'd rather go to a dress shop. But I don't know when all of this is going to stop."
So she went online and found the dress of her dreams, and it wasn't long before there was a special delivery at the door.
"He was like, 'What's in this package? What's in this package? And I was like, 'Oh, the dress! Finally!'" she said.
Of course she had to try it on.
"I had no clue how to lace that thing up," Will said.
"I was like, 'Just criss-cross it! Just criss-cross it!'" Ariahna said.
The end result was not good. As you can see from the image included with the story, something just wasn't ... right.
It looked nothing like the picture Ariahna saw online. And even when it was finely laced, this bride was not happy. Everyone knows that's bad news.
"I said, 'We're gonna have to send it back,'" Ariahna said.
The couple snapped images of the dress and sent them to the Milly Bridal Company with a strongly worded email.
But the company's response cleared everything up in just a few words:
"Hi, Will Aubrey: Did you check our email please? You put the dress on inside out. Please put it on the right way. Kind regards."
Ariahna was mortified.
"I was like, 'Uhh ... oops!'"
They were right. She had put the dress on inside-out.
"Who knew they shipped dresses inside-out?" Will asked.
"I also sent them an apology email, and I said, 'I'm so sorry. The problem is me,'" Ariahna said.
She didn't make any excuses even though COVID-19 has her and her husband working all kinds of crazy shifts — even working shifts as long as 12, 24 or 36 hours.
Instead, it appears both the couple and the company are just laughing it off. Refreshing, isn't it?
"Whatever you're going through, you've got to make the best of it and just laugh," Ariahna said. "Because if you're not going to laugh, you're going to cry."
And when you start with poop, you can chuckle at any curveball that comes your way.
What a love story.
"I know," Ariahna said. "From start to finish."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.