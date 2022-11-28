LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials are investigating after someone burned a shelter at Iroquois Park over the holiday weekend.
In a Facebook post on Monday, the Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy said vandalism is one of the most heartbreaking issues it faces.
The shelter recently got an upgraded floor surface and some work was done to make it available for picnics. Now, it's charred and burned in many spots and it's not clear if the shelter can be fixed or needs to be replaced.
Louisville Metro Councilman Kevin Triplett called the vandalism a senseless act.
"The shock just wears off. I mean, it's sad. You know, it's disheartening when you hear the news about something like this," Triplett, D-15, said.
The councilman said the fire is still under investigation.
