LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors at Norton Children's Hospital say they are seeing a dramatic increase in flu cases.
Systemwide, Norton says around 60% of the kids they are testing for flu are positive.
As of Tuesday morning, 16 children are hospitalized with the flu.
Dr. Kris Bryant says you should take your child to the hospital if he or she is having trouble breathing or showing signs of dehydration.
"This sort of positivity is higher than anything I can remember in recent times," Dr. Bryant said. "Remember we've had a couple of unusual flu seasons. Last year, it was relatively mild. And two years ago, we didn't see flu circulate at all. But this seems dramatic to me."
She recommends children 6 months and older get a flu shot. As for RSV, Dr. Bryant says it's on the decline, but it's not gone.
