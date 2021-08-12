LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now urging pregnant women to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Edward Miller, with UofL Health, said if they test positive for COVID-19, pregnant women are more likely to have a more severe case.
He said that's why he agrees with the CDC, saying the vaccine is necessary to protect both the mother and the baby as COVID cases rise across the country.
Miller said studies show there are no links between the vaccine and an increase in miscarriages, issues during pregnancy or birth defects, and no problems with menstrual cycles or fertility for women trying to get pregnant.
He said not only will the vaccine protect the mother, but also the baby after birth.
"There is really good recent data that has been published that shows that when a mom has gotten the COVID vaccine within a few weeks prior to birth, the mom immediately starts to make antibodies and these antibodies are meant to protect mom from COVID," Miller, division director of maternal and fetal medicine and chief diversity officer for UofL Health, said. "But these antibodies, one of the benefits is they pass through the placenta and through the umbilical cord to the baby and babies are being born with some antibodies."
Right now, Miller said, three pregnant women are currently in the ICU with COVID-19 at UofL Health in downtown Louisville. He said up until recently, there weren't any expectant mothers with the virus in the ICU.
