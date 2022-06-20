NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Major construction in downtown New Albany is causing road closures and headaches for some area businesses.
It's all part of the second and final phase of the Main Street Revitalization Project, which spans several blocks of Main Street. Construction began in early June and is expected to last until spring 2023.
Alek Long has worked at Agave and Rye since the restaurant opened almost two years ago. It's located past the far end of the construction zone.
"It's kind of hard to get to our business right now," said Long.
Long said the road closures, eye sores that come along with construction, and Main Street's temporary conversion to a one-way are all impacting foot traffic to the business.
“If we could get, you know, better sidewalks and if we get better roads that’s awesome, but we still have to keep businesses up and running while that’s happening," he said.
Other businesses along Main Street, like Classic Home Furniture, are also feeling a financial impact.
K & K Hair Company is having a different experience with the construction.
"Parking can sometimes be an issue," said Candice Kopp, co-owner of K & K Hair Company.
For the most part, staff said they haven't been bothered.
"We have built-in clientele because we have hair dressers, or we're hair dressers, so they're going to come," Kopp said,
Overall, the project aims to improve sidewalks and safety for everyone sharing the road. City Council President Jason Applegate is aware some businesses are having a harder time than others.
"Don't know if the communication on the out front was was there," Applegate said.
He's working to address the ongoing problems.
"I think it is going to be a learning curve and (seeing) what works," he said.
In the meantime, people like Long are counting down the days.
"I really hope that it will end soon," he said.
