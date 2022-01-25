LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of New Albany will kick off the second and final phase of its Main Street Revitalization Project this summer.
The project includes the addition of new sidewalks, improved lighting, traffic calming measures and more from State Street to East 5th Street.
The goal of the project is to improve safety for walkers, runners, cyclists and drivers.
The revitalization project started in 2014 when East Main Street was reconstructed from Vincennes to East 5th Street.
"This phase will bring similar improvements from State Street to East 5th," New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a news release Tuesday. "This project will replace or rehabilitate the deteriorated pavements and sidewalks, improve walkability, and increase multi-model accessibility of the Main Street corridor."
Gahan said the next phase of the project promises to deliver a more attractive, better functioning, and all around safer living experience for downtown businesses, residents and shoppers.
Construction will get started in June of 2022 after utility work is completed. The project is expected to be finished in the spring of 2023.
New Albany Main Street project Phase 2 rendering.png
A rendering of a proposed design included in the second and final phase of New Albany's Main Street Revitalization Project. (Source: City of New Albany)
IMAGES: Proposed designs included in second, final phase of New Albany's Main Street Revitalization Project
New Albany Main Street project Phase 2 rendering (2).png
A rendering of a proposed design included in the second and final phase of New Albany's Main Street Revitalization Project. (Source: City of New Albany)
New Albany Main Street project Phase 2 rendering (3).png
A rendering of a proposed design included in the second and final phase of New Albany's Main Street Revitalization Project. (Source: City of New Albany)
New Albany Main Street project Phase 2 rendering (4).png
A rendering of a proposed design included in the second and final phase of New Albany's Main Street Revitalization Project. (Source: City of New Albany)
New Albany Main Street project Phase 2 rendering (5).png
A rendering of a proposed design included in the second and final phase of New Albany's Main Street Revitalization Project. (Source: City of New Albany)
The estimated cost of the project is $3 million, but city officials said the project is "an '80/20' match with the federal government," which means New Albany is only responsible for covering 20% of the project's cost.
To read more about the revitalization project, click here.