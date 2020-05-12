LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Downtown New Albany just got a lot more colorful.
A mural was recently painted on the parking garage next to the WesBanco building on the corner of Market and State streets. It includes artwork depicting various vehicles on the sides of the building.
Every year, New Albany pressure washes the garage to keep it looking nice, and this year, officials opted to go ahead and paint it too.
The city teamed up with Slugger City Signs to get the job done.
New Albany leaders hope it adds to the vibrancy and excitement downtown.
