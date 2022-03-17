LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people are now rocking a bald look in support of childhood cancer research.
St. Bernard Church and School held an event for the St. Baldrick's Foundation Thursday afternoon. Participants raised more than $17,000 for the cause.
More than 30 people got their heads buzzed, including the church's pastor, several teachers and many students.
Father Chuck Walker found a way to continue the tradition for St. Baldrick's during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I did it a couple of years ago when they pretty much stopped having the public events, and I shaved my own head," Walker said.
Those who participated in the event on Thursday said shaving their heads is a great way to show kids who lose their hair during treatment that the community supports them.
