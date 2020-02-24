LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died Monday afternoon when a car hit a concrete barrier in southwest Louisville.
LMPD said the driver of a black Toyota lost control while northbound on Cane Run Road near Hudson Avenue and hit the barrier around 1 p.m.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified Monday evening by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Donna Oliver, 73. The cause and manner of death are still pending.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
