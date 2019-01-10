LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers can expect some major changes at the I-64/I-265 interchange.
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are hoping to fix bad traffic backups with some new plans. It's a familiar sight in east Louisville. Every day around rush hour, traffic backs up where the two interstates meet.
"You avoid the Gene Snyder and I-64 interchange at all costs," said Gary Grieshaber, who lives near the interchange.
KYTC is looking into four different options to make the interchange safer.
"We want to reduce the congestion, take away a lot of the merging weave movements and reduce the crashes," said KYTC spokeswoman Andrea Clifford said.
KYTC held an open house Thursday night to explain those options. Four construction designs are on the table.
At the open house, drivers could see the renderings, ask questions and get answers from engineers. They could also fill out a survey that KYTC will use to help with a decision.
All four proposed designs differ from the cloverleaf pattern currently at the interchange.
"We're trying to stay within the area that's already there," Clifford said. "We may have to go into some properties a little bit but not total takes of parcels."
Design options include a partial turbine, braided ramps above I-64 and below I-265, or flyover ramps over I-64.
"I love the flyover ramps," Grieshaber said.
Depending on the plan, construction will cost anywhere between $16 million and $31 million and could start as soon as late-2020.
Engineers will pick a plan by early March.
If you missed the open house, the same survey is available online here.
