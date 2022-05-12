LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drug trafficking bust in Kentucky uncovered thousands of oxycodone pills and millions of dollars in cash.
An investigation from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Kentucky Attorney General's Office, Barbourville Police, Clay County Sheriff's Office and Manchester Police ended with the arrest of 12 people, according to a news release Thursday.
They're accused of trying to distribute the pills in Madison, Estill, Clay and Laurel countifies from September 2019 until March 2022.
Each one faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million if convicted.
Investigators seized about 10,000 pills and over $2 million.
People arrested in connection to the investigation:
- Jose Luis Barata Vazquez
- Alexey Barata Hernandez
- Yoleisys Reyes Castillo
- Dioslen Jimenez Ortiz
- Kaid Rogers
- Allison Renee Rogers
- Michael King
- Christopher King
- Floyd Barker
- Sheila Barger
- Samuel Barger
A grand jury also returned an indictment on Franklin Hammons in a related case for conspiring with others to distribute oxycodone in Knox County for 10 years.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.