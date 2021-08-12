LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Jefferson County Public Schools students spent Thursday afternoon giving back.
The duPont Manual High School boy's basketball team stuffed backpacks for students in Liberia, West Africa.
One hundred and twenty orphans at the Sarpawean Village Academy will get a backpack. In addition to an education, the school provides security for the young children who are vulnerable to sex trafficking, drug abuse, child sacrifice and violence.
The team members all pitched in to gather enough supplies to fill the backpacks.
"We want to teach our kids that it's bigger than basketball, so we want to do a service project," Miquel Coleman, the team's coach, said. "We try to talk to them about how they're supposed to act in the community, how they're supposed to act in the hallway. We're always supposed to be leaders."
The backpacks were filled with school supplies and hygiene products.
