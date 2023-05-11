LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The polls are open for early voters for Kentucky's upcoming primary election on Tuesday.
Polls throughout Louisville and the state will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday for all registered voters.
County leaders say many people like to take advantage of the convenience of early voting, and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams -- who is running for re-election -- did that himself early Friday at the St. Matthews Community Center, now known as The Arterburn.
"The whole point of early voting, the whole reason that I brought it to Kentucky is to increase voting convenience," Adams said. "So if you want to vote on Tuesday, go vote on Tuesday. But you don’t have to, you can vote early."
Adams went on to reassure anyone worried about the reliability of early voting.
"I want to reject the conspiracy theories that there is some sort of rigging of the election system or any sort of cheating," Adams said. "That is total nonsense."
There are some key races on the ballot this year, including Governor, Agriculture Commissioner, and Secretary of State.
There are 10 early voting locations in Jefferson County, each open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Arterburn (Formerly St. Matthews Community Center)
- Bowman Field
- The Jeffersonian
- Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
- Sun Valley Community Center
- Mary Queen of Peace Gym
- Triple Crown Pavilion
- Kentucky Exposition Center: Broadbent Arena
- Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
- Lyndon Elks Lodge #2052
In Bullitt County, there are four early voting locations open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Paroquet Springs Conference Center
- Old Mill Elementary
- Hillview Recreation Center
- Lebanon Junction Library
Hardin County has two locations open each day from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Hardin County Clerk's Office
- Colvin Community Center
The community center is the only early voting location in Oldham County.
Early voting ends May 13. Polls open at 6 a.m. on Election Day.
Click Here to look up your polling location.
