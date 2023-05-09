LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) will offer free rides on May 16 for Election Day.
In a news release Tuesday, the Jefferson County Clerk's Office said the fare-free rides will be available across all routes.
"TARC is dedicated to helping keep our community on the move," Carrie Butler, executive director of TARC, said in a news release Tuesday. "Enabling greater access across the city through fare-free rides on Primary Election Day is key to removing barriers for those looking to reach polling locations. From the ballot box and back, and wherever someone needs to go, TARC will take them there."
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for people to vote in the primary election.
"TARC's efforts are a vital part of ensuring that qualified voters have the opportunity to make their voices heard and play a key role in helping them exercise their fundamental American right," Bobbie Holsclaw, Jefferson County clerk and chairperson of the Board of Elections, said in a news release Tuesday. "Ensuring a free, fair, and secure election takes all of us in our community, and having TARC's support through their fare-free offering truly makes a difference."
For more information on where to vote, click here.
