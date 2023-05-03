LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In-person absentee voting is now underway in Kentucky for the May primary.
Polling locations opened Wednesday. Qualified voters can vote absentee this Thursday through Friday, then Monday through Wednesday next week, May 8-10.
The website to request an absentee ballot is closed, but early voting starts next week.
Kentuckians can vote early, without an excuse, next Thursday through Saturday, May 11-13.
Primary election day in Kentucky is May 16. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To check or change your voter registration, click here. For more information or to look up your polling location, click here.
