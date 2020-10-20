LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead and a woman is recovering after she jumped out of an upstairs window to escape a hostage situation in eastern Jefferson County early Tuesday morning.
Louisville Metro Police say they responded to a home in the 700 block of Lake Forest Parkway in the Lake Forest neighborhood, at 1 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported shots fired at that location.
According to an arrest report, officers could hear gunshots when they arrived at the home. The LMPD SWAT Unit and Hostage Negotiating Team were activated.
The body of a man was eventually found inside an upstairs bedroom. He was "obviously deceased," according to police, with gunshot wounds and stab wounds.
Police arrested 33-year-old Ben Sandusky, after he surrendered.
A woman inside the home later told police that Sandusky pointed a gun at her and pulled the trigger, but the gun failed to fire. She escaped by getting into an upstairs closet, speaking with a member of the hostage negotiation team and jumping out a window.
According to the arrest report, the deceased victim was Sandusky's stepfather. Police say there are no outstanding suspects.
Sandusky is charged with murder and first-degree wanton endangerment.
