LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes could be coming to Eastern High School's dress code after several students were turned away for dresses school officials thought were too short.
Members of the Parent Teacher Student Association on Tuesday suggested that girls be allowed to wear dresses that reach mid-thigh and that boys not be required to wear a tie or a suit coat at dances or proms. Also, girls would be allowed to wear shorts and skirts with leggings daily at school.
"Most people are on a budget and when they go to a homecoming dance they don’t want to drop $200 on a dress," she said.
