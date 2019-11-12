LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes could be coming to Eastern High School's dress code after several students were turned away for dresses school officials thought were too short.

Members of the Parent Teacher Student Association on Tuesday suggested that girls be allowed to wear dresses that reach mid-thigh and that boys not be required to wear a tie or a suit coat at dances or proms. Also, girls would be allowed to wear shorts and skirts with leggings daily at school. 

The PTSA also suggested that each classroom display posters that clearly depict appropriate attire. The association will vote on changes at its next meeting in December.
 
The discussion comes on the heels of a September incident in which some girls were not allowed to the Homecoming dance because school officials measured their dresses and said they were too short. After parental outrage, Principal Lana Kaelin apologized to families "who were upset or hurt by what took place." 
 
Tuesday night, parents and teachers met at the school's library to discusses dress code changes.
 
Carrie Vittitoe, whose daughter had her dress measured at the dance, asked that the new dress code be "inclusive, thoughtful and well considered."

"Most people are on a budget and when they go to a homecoming dance they don’t want to drop $200 on a dress," she said.

