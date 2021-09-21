LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two Jefferson County schools have been named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education, according to a Tuesday news release.
Greathouse/Shryock Traditional Elementary School and Anchorage Public School are among 325 schools nationwide and seven Kentucky schools honored Tuesday.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes schools for academic performance based on state assessments and national tests or progress in closing achievement gaps between student subgroups, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.
“I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better”
Other Kentucky schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools Tuesday are Saint Henry District High School in Erlanger, Blessed Sacrament Elementary School in Fort Mitchell, Gamaliel Elementary School in Gamaliel, Rose Parks Elementary School in Lexington and Heath Elementary School in West Paducah.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.