LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some seniors at Fern Creek High School who wouldn't normally be able to go to college will soon be attending classes at some of the top schools in the country.
Thirty seniors were awarded more than $23 million in scholarship money. Each took part in Fern Creek High School's Ivy Plus Academy program, which helps high-performing students who come from low-income families.
"It just fills me with an enormous amount of pride to see these kids — not just accomplish what they've done — but it gives me an enormous amount of pride that these colleges see the value in these young men and women, like we do," said Beau Baker, dean of the Ivy Plus Academy.
One of the students, Trishna Dahal, migrated to the U.S. from Nepal with her family when she was 4. She was plans to go to Tufts University in Boston in the fall to study computer science.
"For a while, I was really struggling to pick, and whenever I complained to my sister or my friends, they'd be like, "Oh, boo-hoo, you have such a hard problem picking between two great schools!'" Dahal said.
The program started back in 2015.
