LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blessings in a Backpack partnered with medical testing company Labcorp to provide meals for children on weekends this summer.
The program provides food and summer activities to students in states across Labcorps Diagnostic's North Central Division, which includes Louisville.
Employees in Louisville recently packed 500 bags of food and summer items, including chalk and jump ropes for local students.
Blessings in a Backpack helps feed students every weekend during the school year.
“Hunger doesn’t take a summer break," said Nikki Grizzle, chief marketing officer of Blessings in a Backpack. "Thanks to Labcorp, these students will continue being fed until classes are back in session."
The partnership will also feed students in South Bend, Indiana; Illinois; Michigan; Missouri; Ohio; Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
