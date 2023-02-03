LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- W.E.B. DuBois Academy celebrated student achievement Friday with its annual bow tie ceremony.
Around 300 students were recognized at the JCPS school for young men for having a 3.5 or higher GPA during the school year. As part of the tradition, each student walked across the stage and was presented with a bow tie in the school's colors.
"Every 6th grader wants to get this opportunity because it shows a great accomplishment to us as well," said assistant principal Jahi Peake. "We have to send a message to our young men that: one, school is important, who they are as a scholar is important, and most importantly the representation of themselves and their family. They come to school and they're with us a majority of their week and this is just their hard work paying off."
W.E.B. DuBois Academy is also one of two schools recently named as a National ESEA Distinguished Schools for closing the achievement gap between student groups.
