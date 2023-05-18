BUCKNER, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buckner Elementary School students became "official" drone pilots Thursday after extensive schooling.
Fourth- and fifth-grade students learned how drones are beneficial to the community and for industries like transportation, law enforcement, agriculture and the military. On Thursday, teachers at Buckner turned the cafeteria into a mini city so the students could navigate their drones to make deliveries and transport items.
While there were minor casualties and crashes, the students turned those glitches into learning opportunities. Holly Dunigan, a teacher at Buckner, said the problem-solving, computer programming and navigation lessons the students learned in their STEM classes will help develop the skills they need in life.
In another episode of “They didn’t have this when I was a kid!”Buckner Elementary 4th & 5th graders became drone pilots today! They learned STEM skills and put them all to use in this drone challenge.Such a smart group. Our future is bright with these kids! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/tGuZ30WLAN— Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) May 18, 2023
Up next for the class at Buckner is a project to learn more about architectural engineering.
