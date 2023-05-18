BUCKNER, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buckner Elementary School students became "official" drone pilots Thursday after extensive schooling.

Fourth- and fifth-grade students learned how drones are beneficial to the community and for industries like transportation, law enforcement, agriculture and the military. On Thursday, teachers at Buckner turned the cafeteria into a mini city so the students could navigate their drones to make deliveries and transport items.

While there were minor casualties and crashes, the students turned those glitches into learning opportunities. Holly Dunigan, a teacher at Buckner, said the problem-solving, computer programming and navigation lessons the students learned in their STEM classes will help develop the skills they need in life.

Up next for the class at Buckner is a project to learn more about architectural engineering.

