BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County Schools welcomes students back to class Wednesday.
WDRB's Monica Harkins spoke with David Phelps about bus routes as drivers got ready to hit the road before 6 a.m.
The county cut down from 100 bus routes to 85 to help combat the driver shortage. Phelps said drivers will be carrying more students on the bus to do so.
Phelps said he would like to hire up to 20 drivers.
Bullitt Central High School started its day at 7:10 a.m. School principal Joe Lee said it's always an exciting time on the first day.
