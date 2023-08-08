LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students head back to class in Bullitt County on Wednesday.
The school district said all bus routes are covered, but a substitute driver won't be able to start when expected. Because the substitute driver isn't ready, school bus No. 1950 will not have a driver on Wednesday, so parents with children on that bus will have to get them to school another way.
As long as there are no other unexpected absences, the school district said all other routes will be covered for the first day for school.
"We hope that we can shuffle things around to try to get all of our students served and that's going to be one of things that we truly focus on at the beginning of school," said Dr. Jesse Bacon, Bullitt County Schools Superintendent. "Transportation is hectic anyway at the start of a school year when you have a full fleet. So we ask for our parents and our community members to be patient with us."
The school district has eight to 10 drivers in training. One driver will be ready to go this week, while the others should be finishing up training soon to start covering routes and working as substitutes.
