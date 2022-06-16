LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky students took an exiting ride this week to explore science, using a carnival to learn about renewable energy.
Twenty-eight students in sixth through eighth grade from West Hardin Middle School attended a free science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)-based learning camp called the "Renewable Energy Summer Camp" under the guidance of their teachers.
"We've done science, technology — they've researched stuff — and there is also some math involved that they don't even realize they're doing math," West Hardin teacher Jacki Brangers said. "And so they're having fun while they're learning."
The camp, which ended Thursday, was held at the Center for Energy Education (C4EE) in partnership with national solar and renewable energy company IBV Energy Partners, which is working on a proposed Rhudes Creek Solar Project in Hardin County. C4EE is a nonprofit organization and center for "renewable energy research, industry innovation, and workforce development in the Eastern and Midwestern U.S.," according to a news release.
"Renewable energy is, to a lot of rural communities, a fairly new concept," said Robin Saiz, vice president of business development for IBV Energy Partners. "And so whatever we can do with education and get in the schools and provide opportunities for, like this camp, scholarship opportunities, we like to do for the community. One of these kids may be the person that invents something new that does solve a lot of our energy needs with a new technology. But you've got to plant those seeds when they're early, and I think this does that."
Students spent the week learning about renewable energy and applying their knowledge into STEM-based projects. They also learned about the source of energy, its flow and transformation, as well as energy use, consumption and conservation.
"The theme has been carnival-themed," Brangers said. "We've done a lot of carnival activity. They've made rollercoasters, marble rollercoasters, they've made carnival rides. They're thinking very critically. They're doing things that I'm like 'Oh, that's really cool.'"
The students were tasked with creating various "amusements" for the carnival-themed camp that were powered by renewable energy. The amusements could be a ride, game, attraction, apparatus or another similar structure.
"Honestly, some of these kids, when they came in and we told them they were going to make a carnival project where it's going to have to do circles and use a motor, and they were like 'I can't do that,'" Brangers said. "So many of them were really worried about it. I just want them to know that they can do it, like with all of this stuff, with a little bit of help, they can do whatever they want to do."
Student Cameron Stottmann said he attended the camp last year and enjoyed it so much that he went back this year.
"I love engineering stuff," he said. "I like building model planes and stuff. I came here last year thinking it was gonna be fun. Came back this year cause it was super fun."
The West Hardin teachers who guided the camp were trained in its curriculum by personnel from C4EE.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.