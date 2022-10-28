LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Central High School presented a special award to the woman who helped start the school's law and government magnet program 21 years ago.
Laura Rothstein, a retired University of Louisville law professor and dean, was honored on Friday morning. She received the school's first Alberta O. Jones Award, which is named after Kentucky's first Black prosecutor who graduated from Central High School in 1948.
Jones' sister was there to present the award.
"I'm appreciative, I'm honored, and I'm happy that her legacy is still being honored day after day," said Flora Shanklin, Jones' sister.
Jones was a Civil Rights ambassador and helped Muhammad Ali's negotiate his first professional contract. Jones was murdered in 1965 when she was 34 years old.
Her murder has never been solved.
