LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Crime Against Children's Unit (CACU) is investigating an allegation made against a staff member at Lassiter Middle School.
Jefferson County Public Schools provided a letter sent home to families on Wednesday.
Interim Principal Amy Crady said in the letter, following protocol, the staff member has been reassigned and will not have contact with students during the investigation.
JCPS said it will not share any other information, as it is an active investigation.
Here is a copy of the letter sent home to Lassiter Middle School families:
Dec. 7, 2022
Lassiter family,
We always want to keep you informed, to the best of our ability, about what’s going on at Lassiter Middle School.
We have been made aware that the Crimes Against Children’s Unit (CACU) is investigating an allegation involving one of our staff members.
Following JCPS protocols, the staff member has been reassigned and will not have contact with students during the investigation. Because this is an active investigation, I cannot disclose anything more at this time.
It is important for you to know that the safety and wellbeing of students is our top priority at Lassiter Middle School.
Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions.
Amy Crady
Interim Principal
