LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Delta Dental of Kentucky is offering free athletic mouth guards for student athletes around the state.
The National Youth Sports Safety Foundation reports more than three million teeth are knocked out each year in youth sports. According to a news release, Delta Dental of Kentucky's Smile Champions Program provides student athletes with the only ADA-accepted mouth guard, which is designed to offer high-performance impact absorption.
The mouth guards fit over braces and feature hydrophobic material to prevent illnesses.
"We’re here to protect smiles and empower champions across Kentucky,” Delta Dental of Kentucky president and CEO Jude Thompson said in a news release. “Mouth guards are a key part of sports safety equipment and we want every student athlete to protect their dental health with the best possible mouth guard.”
The mouth guards are available free of charge upon request from coaches, athletic directors or sports program managers. The style options include strap or no strap, and colors in green, clear, black, blue and red. The mouth guards are available in two sizes, with an adult size for student athletes 11 to 18 years old, and a size for children 10 and younger.
For more information about the program, click here.
Athletic directors and coaches for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) can stop by the Delta Dental of Kentucky table at the JCPS Coaches Clinic at Fern Creek High School on July 6 from 4 to 8 p.m.
