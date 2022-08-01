LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Donate Life KY is giving away free school supplies to students Saturday.
The back-to-school event is being held at St. Stephen Baptist Church from 1-3 p.m. According to a news release, the event is focused on providing children in west Louisville with education materials before the start of school.
"We want to give back to the community by teaching them about the gift of life, but also recognizing the stress and financial strain that may come at the start of the school year," Crysta McGee, manager of communications and marketing for Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, said in a news release.
Donate Life KY hosted giveaways in Madisonville and Lexington to support families and children in July.
Supplies are offered at a first-come, first-served basis at the church on South 15th Street.
