LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 80 Jefferson County Public Schools seniors now have a job with the district — if they want it — after they graduate college.
This year, 84 students will graduate from the district's Teaching and Learning pathways program, according to a news release. Those students now have the opportunity to sign conditional offers of employment with JCPS. That was a surprise to the students, who received the news during a ceremony Monday morning at the University of Louisville ShelbyHurst Campus recognizing their accomplishments.
HAPPENING NOW: @JCPSKY is celebrating 84 (record number!) grads who took part in the Teaching and Learning Pathway programs. The hope is to stem the national teacher shortage by giving the students conditional employment offers with the district. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/BohZ24jUx4— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) April 25, 2022
The program was developed as part of the district's strategy to develop an internal pipeline of future educators and turn the tide on a looming national teacher shortage.
The district is encouraging students like Alec Sexton to stay on the education career path, now more than ever.
"I always loved to teach," Sexton said. "I always connected with students. And I wanted to inspire students just like teachers have inspired me."
The hope for JCPS is to see the students back as teachers in about four years after they graduate college. Officials believe the program will help alleviate the national teacher shortage. Through the program, students are taught the knowledge and skills they'll need to become educators.
The 84 students recognized Monday included students from nine Louisville high schools. That's the largest group to graduate from the program since it started. From 2013-21, a total of 117 students had graduated from the pathway program.
More than half of Monday's honorees are students of color, including Soleila Elliott Gonzalez from Ballard High School.
"I'm really excited to know that we're going to have students in the future that will be able to feel represented and will be able to have opportunities to connect with teachers about experiences they've had, whether it's family traditions or different cultural practices," Gonzalez said.
JCPS hopes the number of students graduating from the Teacher and Learning pathway program continues to grow. Meanwhile, the district continues to support and cultivate graduates after high school with opportunities to connect with teaching mentors throughout college and participate in paid summer learning initiatives.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.