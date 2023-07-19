LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Elizabethtown Independent School District has a new superintendent ahead of the 2023-24 school year.
Wednesday, the EIS Board of Education announced Paul M. Mullins as its new superintendent.
“We are thrilled to welcome Paul back to Elizabethtown,” EIS Board of Education Chair Guy Wallace said. “He has experienced and navigated the responsibilities required by this role with proven leadership. He not only understands this district but will identify and meet the needs of district administration across the board with an experienced perspective.”
A 1983 Elizabethtown High School graduate and former teacher in the district, Mullins has been the superintendent of Logan County Schools for the past seven years. He will leave that position on Aug. 31.
Mullins, who has more than 30 years of experience in public education, was named Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Educational Development Cooperative (KEDC) in 2022. He has also served as superintendent of Garrard County Schools, where he brought the district from "needs improvement" to proficient, according to a news release from EIS.
He has also served as principal at all levels, and has taught in EIS and Hardin County Public Schools.
“I want to give back to the school district and community that gave so much to me," Mullins said. “I can’t think of any greater honor than to lead Elizabethtown Independent Schools at this time. I believe my experience in other districts have prepared me for this moment in time to lead the district and meet the needs and expectations of this community.”
